Family Promise announces new 2021 officers

Family Promise of Wayne County, Lyons, NY has announced the election of new Officers for its 2021 Board of Trustees.

Kathryn Woodlock, a resident of Palmyra and current Trustee, has been elected Board President. She replaces outgoing President Linda Werts

Jacque Ruth, William Bush and Elsie Dedrick will remain in their positions as Vice President, Treasurer and Secretary, respectively.

Additional Trustees are Pat Barry, Chelsea Manahan, Mitzi Rose, John Stephens, Becke Tomkiewicz, Brandy Voughters and Rachel Wizeman.

“The new year begins with the challenge of an escalating pandemic in Wayne County and economic uncertainty...” said Ms. Woodlock. “but thanks to Linda Werts’ tremendous leadership throughout 2020, Family Promise is well positioned to continue doing the good work of helping homeless families with children achieve safe, sustainable housing and independence.”

Family Promise works with local families experiencing homelessness to overcome obstacles to sustainable housing. Resources for job placement, transportation, clothing, counseling and child care are also available through our staff of caseworkers and a vast network of volunteers. As a local Affiliate of the national Family Promise with over 200 Affiliates in 42 states, Family Promise is a 4-Star Charity Navigator charity.