Family Promise announces new 2021 officers

by WayneTimes.com
January 16, 2021

Family Promise of Wayne County, Lyons, NY has announced the election of new Officers for its 2021 Board of Trustees.

Kathryn Woodlock, a resident of Palmyra and current Trustee, has been elected Board President. She replaces outgoing President Linda Werts

Jacque Ruth, William Bush and Elsie Dedrick will remain in their positions as Vice President, Treasurer and Secretary, respectively.

Additional Trustees are Pat Barry, Chelsea Manahan, Mitzi Rose, John Stephens, Becke Tomkiewicz, Brandy Voughters and Rachel Wizeman.

“The new year begins with the challenge of an escalating pandemic in Wayne County and economic uncertainty...” said Ms. Woodlock. “but thanks to Linda Werts’ tremendous leadership throughout 2020, Family Promise is well positioned to continue doing the good work of helping homeless families with children achieve safe, sustainable housing and independence.”

Family Promise works with local families experiencing homelessness to overcome obstacles to sustainable housing. Resources for job placement, transportation, clothing, counseling and child care are also available through our staff of caseworkers and a vast network of volunteers. As a local Affiliate of the national Family Promise with over 200 Affiliates in 42 states, Family Promise is a 4-Star Charity Navigator charity.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Nicoletta, Donetta C.

CLYDE: Donetta Concetta Nicoletta, 99, died on January 14, 2020 at Geneva General Hospital. A private family service was held at St. John’ s Cemetery in Clyde, New York. Donetta was born on February 20 1921 in Clyde, NY the daughter of the late Louis and Mabel Cornell Petrosino. She married Jame Nicoletta on April […]

Read More
Bissell-Young, Julian Gerald

WILLIAMSON:  Our little angel was called back home to his Lord and Savior on January 11, 2021 before his anticipated birth. Julian was received into heaven under the loving protection of his great grandparents: Andrew and Delores Mitrano and Ruth I. Bissell; uncle: Drew Harrington. Julian is survived by his loving parents: H. Joseph Bissell-Young […]

Read More
