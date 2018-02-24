Fastrac to success for $5 million Ontario winner

After a long week, Ontario resident Raymond Shove was on his way home from work and stopped off for a quick cup of coffee. It’s something he has done many times before. Only on that night, he was in for a twist.

After stopping at a gas station to get a cup of coffee, Shove was told they wouldn’t make any more for the day. Undeterred, he stopped at the next gas station, the Fastrac store on Route 104 in Ontario. Ready to unwind, he purchased his coffee along with a $5 Million Fortune NY Lottery scratch off ticket and went on his way.

“I brought my coffee and ticket down to the basement where I unwind and scratch my Lottery tickets,” explained the construction worker.

“I’ve played this game for a while, but I was pretty shocked when I realized I won the jackpot. I was looking for the gag.”

He calmly put his ticket away and went to bed. “I didn’t even tell my wife. I slid it under some newspapers and went to sleep.”

The Ontario winner is the seventh NY Lottery player to claim a $1 million or more jackpot prize since January 1.

Asked what he’ll do with all the winnings, Shove said he’s still taking it all in.

“I’ve never had this kind of money so I’ll probably invest most of it. Take care of the family and plan for the future,” said Shove.

Shove will receive his $5,000,000 prize as a one-time lump sum payment totaling $3,309,000 after required withholdings.

This is the second Wayne County winner announced in the last couple of weeks.