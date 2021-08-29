Powered by Dark Sky
August 29th 2021, Sunday
First Male recipient of OWCC Scholarship

by WayneTimes.com
August 29, 2021

Daniel Noone has been awarded the 2021 Ontario Women’s Civic Club scholarship. This scholarship is traditionally awarded to a female student the exemplifies the values of community service that the Club holds. 

An exception was made this year as Daniel has demonstrated exceptional service to the community through a project at the Ontario Loan Closet. A Boy Scout in Troop 127, Daniel completed his Eagle Scout Project at the Loan Closet by raising funds and solving storage issues.  He built much needed shelves for hospital bed mattress storage. Daniel then involved his fellow scouts to thoroughly clean the durable medical equipment stored in the Closet for the community’s use. Daniel plans to attend the University of Rochester in the fall.

The Ontario Loan Closet, run by the Ontario Women’s Civic Club, loans medical equipment to the community and serves Ontario, Union Hill, Walworth, & Williamson. The Loan closet is funded through patron donations and the generosity of local residents and businesses.

If you need to borrow equipment or would like to donate, call the Loan Closet Dispatcher at 315-576-5775 or the Town Hall at 315-524-3441-ext. 200 during business hours.

