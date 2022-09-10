FLCC and SUNY Geneseo sign Cooperative Admission agreement

SUNY Geneseo and Finger Lakes Community College ceremonially signed an agreement on Aug. 29 to establish a cooperative admission program, allowing FLCC students to seamlessly transfer to Geneseo without an additional application. The agreement, which goes into effect during the fall 2022 semester, applies to psychology, education, accounting, biology, history, and sustainability studies majors.

Such cooperative programs help extend students’ education, often allowing them to complete more than one degree in a shorter period.

“Our partnership programs allow seamless transfer opportunities for students as they pursue their degrees,” said Costas Solomou, SUNY Geneseo vice president for enrollment management. “Cooperative programs also give students a competitive advantage over other candidates when it’s time to start their careers.”

“Cooperative admission agreements have great value for our students,” added FLCC President Robert Nye. “They simplify the transfer process for students and help them determine what classes to take in order to make the most of their time at FLCC.”

For information on FLCC’s joint admission and transfer agreements, visit the webpage flcc.edu/transfer.