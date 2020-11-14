FLCC Professor shares his Windows on the Woods

John Van Niel, director of the Finger Lakes Community College Muller Field Station, will give an online presentation about his use of trail cameras to capture images of wildlife on Wednesday, November 18, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

For the link to his talk, “Trail Cameras in the Classroom: Research and Education in the Finger Lakes,” visit events.flcc.edu or facebook.com/Mullerfieldstation.

Van Niel, a Seneca Falls resident, is a professor of environmental conservation at FLCC, where he teaches courses in wildlife and black bear management.

He has been working with trail cameras for two decades and has amassed over half a million images. During his talk, Van Niel will share images from trail cameras, cover the basics of how these cameras work, and discuss how he uses them as educational tools.

The Muller Field Station is on County Road 36 in the town of Canadice, at the south end of Honeoye Lake. Van Niel also oversees FLCC’s second field station, the East Hill Campus in Naples.

FLCC offers degrees in environmental science, environmental conservation: law enforcement, fish and wildlife technology, and natural resources conservation. The two FLCC field stations offer a wide range of opportunities for hands-on learning. For information visit flcc.edu.