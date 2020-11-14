Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
November 14th 2020, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 15
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 16
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 20
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
INTRODUCING THE DAILY: NEWS BREIFS, BREAKING STORIES & MORE. 

FLCC Professor shares his Windows on the Woods

by WayneTimes.com
November 14, 2020

John Van Niel, director of the Finger Lakes Community College Muller Field Station, will give an online presentation about his use of trail cameras to capture images of wildlife on Wednesday, November 18, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

For the link to his talk, “Trail Cameras in the Classroom: Research and Education in the Finger Lakes,” visit events.flcc.edu or facebook.com/Mullerfieldstation.

Van Niel, a Seneca Falls resident, is a professor of environmental conservation at FLCC, where he teaches courses in wildlife and black bear management.

 He has been working with trail cameras for two decades and has amassed over half a million images. During his talk, Van Niel will share images from trail cameras, cover the basics of how these cameras work, and discuss how he uses them as educational tools.

The Muller Field Station is on County Road 36 in the town of Canadice, at the south end of Honeoye Lake. Van Niel also oversees FLCC’s second field station, the East Hill Campus in Naples.

FLCC offers degrees in environmental science, environmental conservation: law enforcement, fish and wildlife technology, and natural resources conservation. The two FLCC field stations offer a wide range of opportunities for hands-on learning. For information visit flcc.edu.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Birdsall, Felice “Fee”

WALWORTH/MACEDON:Peacefully passed away on November 6, 2020, at the age of 77. She was born to John and Felice DeRosa on April 13, 1943 in New York City.  Felice is survived by her husband of 53 years, Russell Birdsall Jr. When she received compliments on the length of her marriage, Felice would say the first 52 […]

Read More
Sincerbeaux, Joseph A.

SAVANNAH: Age 56, passed away on November 8th, 2020. He is survived by his fiancée, Londa Brazee; children, Stephanie (Terry) Lawrence, Todd (Cassandra) Sincerbeaux, Tasha Yonge, Troy Sincerbeaux and Katelyn (Jonathan Byroads) Sincerbeaux; grandchildren, Domonic Lawrence, Jared Lawrence, Blake Lawrence, Brooklyn Lawrence, Cierra Davis-Sincerbeaux, Connor Washburn, Trever Sincerbeaux and Nevaeh Sincerbeaux; siblings, Penny (Wade) Yonge, […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square