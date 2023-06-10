Flowers appear all over Newark

The Village of Newark streets, front yards and parks got cleaner and greener recently at the village’s 17th Annual Community Pride Day on May 20th. Volunteers planted flowers, pulled weeds and picked up trash throughout the village. Residents and business owners all over the village also showed their pride by cleaning and adorning their own front yards and storefronts with beautiful flowers in an effort to make our community sparkle.

Congratulations to the winners of this year’s contest, Patricia and Ron Lootens at 304 West Maple Avenue for the “Most Colorful Natural Flowers in a Newark Resident’s Front Yard”. Mayor Jonathan Taylor presented them with a $200 prize for their efforts.

The Community Pride Day Committee would like to thank all the businesses and organizations who gave generous support of the 2023 Newark “Color our Community Pride Day”.

The committee would also like to thank the many community volunteers and residents who got their hands dirty and helped color the community with beautiful flowers.