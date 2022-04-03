Powered by Dark Sky
April 3rd 2022, Sunday
For Wayne Kids it was Safety and Fun!

by WayneTimes.com
April 3, 2022

The 5th Annual 2022 Day of Fun and Safety, sponsored by the Fire Departments of Wayne Central was resurrected after two years off during the pandemic -- much to the delight of the students and the firefighters.

The event, hosted at the Lincoln Fire Department, included firefighters from the  Wayne Central Fire Departments:   Lincoln, Walworth, Ontario and West Walworth.

The event is a learning experience in fire safety for Middle School and High School Special Education students Life Skills classes from Wayne Central.  

The schedule of events, involving firefighters, EMTs, ambulance personnel, Sheriff’s Deputies and one of their K-9 members, and State Police all were there to share and teach.

From 9:00 in the morning on Tuesday, students and safety personnel met for a quick breakfast break and introduction. Presentations include a 911 Dispatcher explaining when and how to make a call for help. The students learned what they needed to tell the Dispatcher to get help, and when an accident or incident could be considered an emergency.

On fire safety, the “Stop, Drop and Roll exercise, was a great learning tool and fun to practice. The students were also told to “Just get out” in case of a fire, and to “close the door behind them” to keep the fire from spreading.

A clever little song about a Woodchuck reminded them to always have   “ Two Ways Out”, in an emergency.

Teachers and students got wet and got educated with hands-on  Fire Extinguisher Training. 

After a quick lunch where students and staff mingled and laughed, “Kitchen Safety was learned with differences in a paper fire and a grease fire and how to put each one out.

A very special part of the program was showing the students, who see their firefighters friends in their regular clothes at this event, what a firefighter looks like in full gear. “It can be really frightening for a kid to see a firefighter in gear, and we want them to know that it is still the same person, but with their safety equipment on,” said Firefighter Bob (Robert Brewer). They watched as each piece of gear was put on, from gloves to boots, to coats, to breathing apparatus. The lesson that FireFighters are your Friends was the theme of the day.

Of course, the most anticipated session of the day is always a tour of the station and up close view of a fire engine. (and a snow plow, courtesy of the highway departments). Many students who have been attending since Middle School, tended to point out the highlights to the newer students.

Each student received a
 Child Safe ID from the New York State Police and met a K9 Officer  Dale Buck from Auburn, and his dog “Rylo”.

