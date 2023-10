On Sunday October 15, Cadence Spence and Ethan Smith fulfilled their dream of building and dedicated benches and picnic tables for Beechwood State Park (Lake Road, Sodus).

The two former 4-Hers, who now are 4-H counselors wanted to give back to a place that gave them so much enjoyment.

They applied for a grant from NYS 4-H and were awarded $1,000 to build the three tables and five benches. They worked closely with the park caretaker to decide how best the money could be utilized to enhance visitors’ experiences.

At a ceremony on October 15th, Ethan and Cadence held a dedication ceremony with local officials and dignitaries invited.