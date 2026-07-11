Former Butler correctional facility property transfered to local lumber company

The former Butler Correctional Facility here in Wayne County has finally found a new owner.

Empire State Development (ESD) officially transferred the facility to the Wayne County Industrial Development Agency this week, which in turn awarded the property to Westbury Lumber of Red Creek after the company successfully won the bid process.

Westbury Lumber, a hardwood sawmill, has been operating near the prison for over 20 years.

The 200+ acre property is now slated to be used as a storage facility for Wetbury, allowing them to expand their operations.

State agencies, including the Prison Redevelopment Commission have been attempting to repurpose several vacant or underutilized state-owned properties with the goal of ultimately generating positive environmental, economic, and fiscal impact in communities.

“New York remains committed to the redevelopment and adaptive reuse of underutilized sites throughout the state,” said Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight. “By transferring the former Butler Correctional Facility to Wayne County and Westbury Lumber, the property will provide new opportunities for investments that create jobs and generate local and regional economic growth.”

Wayne County Industrial Development Agency Executive Director Brian Pincelli said, “Reuse of the former correction facility in Butler will have a significant impact for the community. The IDA and County greatly appreciate all of the work and support from ESD staff in working through this process. We are particularly grateful to Jason and his team at Westbury Lumber. Their cooperation has been a big part of getting this transaction completed.”

The Redevelopment Commission says finding new owners for these sites has proved a difficult endeavor, as many of these prisons are in very remote locations, built on difficult terrain and consist of buildings that are very difficult to renovate and maintain.

Additionally, there are several constraints that potential developers face such as complicated title, outstanding bonds, environmental remediation, and lack of access to capital.

ESD previously facilitated the transfer of Livingston Correctional Facility to Livingston County for use as a business park. Additionally, ESD has conditionally designated Conifer Realty LLC to transform the former Downstate Correctional Facility into a vibrant housing development, including market rate and affordable rental units and homes available for ownership.

To learn more about the commission and the available sites and incentives, visit esd.ny.gov/prison-redevelopment-commission-faq/.