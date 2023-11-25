Free Christmas Concert in Wolcott

Yes, Virginia there is a Santa Claus…or least there IS in Wolcott, and he is bringing a Christmas Concert to Main Street! Chris Kenyon and Kelley Patchen-Loveless are going to keep a 23-year tradition alive, with sponsorship from Lyons National Bank (LNB) who will provide funding for the show. Slated for 3 PM on Sunday, December 10th at the First Presbyterian Church, 11988 W Main Street, Wolcott, the concert is free and open to the public and is appropriate for all ages.

Kenyon and Patchen-Loveless enlisted veteran musicians Joe Cortini and Matt Vacanti to direct the show. Joe Cortini’s Jazz Mafia will serve as the house band backing the Vacanti sisters Vanessa and Cecilia. In addition, students from Wolcott North Rose will present a song or two. Opening the show will be 16 year old Jojo Cortini and The Little Big Band.

“As always when Cortini and Vacanti collaborate you can expect world-class music. They’ve shared a couple highlights about the show, and I can tell you this traditional Christmas concert should not be missed” noted curator Kenyon.

“The concert at the church is a highlight of the Holiday season for me, and I’m honored to be able to help continue the tradition. Matt (Vacanti) has put together some great arrangements, which will take the show to the next level,” said Cortini. Cash donations are accepted, which will benefit the First Presbyterian Food Pantry that serves over 1400 families in the Wolcott area. The show has a run time of approximately 90 minutes, with an intermission for cookies and refreshments.

For more information contact Chris Kenyon at 315-879-1341.