Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner in Lyons

The Lyons Inter Church Council is offering a FREE Thanksgiving Dinner to the residents of Lyons on Friday, November 19, 2021 at the Lyons Community Center located at 9 Manhattan Street, Lyons. Dinner will include turkey, stuffing, potatoes and gravy, green beans, squash, cranberries, roll and your choice of apple pie or pumpkin pie. The dinner will be a sit-down dinner for everyone. If you are homebound, the dinner can be delivered to you. There will be no takeouts.

Due to Covid restrictions, reservations are required! Reservations are due by 5pm on Friday, November 12.

For homebound Lyons residents: to receive a delivered meal, please call 315-945-7462 to make your reservation. Homebound meals will be delivered at 3:00pm. Registration forms are available at any of the Lyons churches, the food pantry, thrift store, Helpful Hearts or the Lyons National Bank branch office.

Return reservation form to the Lyons United Methodist Church, 93 William St., Lyons, NY 14489. You can mail it or drop it off in the mailbox outside the church. You may also call 315-946-6035, email the information to lyons.umc@verizon.net OR register on-line by going to the Lyons United Methodist Church’s Facebook page and clicking on the post for the dinner.

Please note that even if you’re vaccinated, masks must be worn at all times, except when seated.