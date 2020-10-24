Free, State-of-the-Art Breast Screening in Ontario

A 15-minute breast cancer screening could save your life, but it’s hard to make time with work, family and other commitments. That’s why The Ontario Public Library has partnered with Rochester Regional Health to bring the screening to you. No Insurance. No Problem. All are welcome.

The Mobile Mammography Center will be at the Ontario Public library, Tuesday, November 10 from 10:30AM to 4:30PM. To ensure your convenience, an appointment is encouraged. For more information or to schedule an appointment visit www.RochesterRegional.org/PINK, or call 833.922.PINK (7465).

A mammogram is a medical screening that helps find breast cancer. It uses a non-invasive X-ray machine to look for any abnormal areas that cannot be seen by the naked eye. This is important because cancer is easiest to treat when detected early. The Rochester Regional Health Mobile Mammography Center has the same state-of-the-art technology and expert staff you would find at any of their breast imaging centers. It also has a comfortable environment with two private dressing rooms.