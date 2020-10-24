Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
October 24th 2020, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 25
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 27
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 28
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 29
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 30
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
INTRODUCING THE DAILY: NEWS BREIFS, BREAKING STORIES & MORE. 

Free, State-of-the-Art Breast Screening in Ontario

by WayneTimes.com
October 24, 2020

A 15-minute breast cancer screening could save your life, but it’s hard to make time with work, family and other commitments. That’s why The Ontario Public Library has partnered with Rochester Regional Health to bring the screening to you. No Insurance. No Problem. All are welcome.

The Mobile Mammography Center will be at the Ontario Public library, Tuesday, November 10 from 10:30AM to 4:30PM. To ensure your convenience, an appointment is encouraged. For more information or to schedule an appointment visit www.RochesterRegional.org/PINK, or call 833.922.PINK (7465).

A mammogram is a medical screening that helps find breast cancer. It uses a non-invasive X-ray machine to look for any abnormal areas that cannot be seen by the naked eye. This is important because cancer is easiest to treat when detected early. The Rochester Regional Health Mobile Mammography Center has the same state-of-the-art technology and expert staff you would find at any of their breast imaging centers. It also has a comfortable environment with two private dressing rooms.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Yantz, Glen Edward

HENRIETTA/WOLCOTT: Age 64, passed away Saturday, October 17th, 2020 in Wolcott, NY. Glen was a native to Henrietta, NY. He was predeceased by his parents, Beverly and Robert Yantz. Glen is survived by his two daughters, Sarah and Catherine Yantz; sister, Karen Lee Yantz; brother, Scott (Karen) Yantz; Aunt Katherine Albert; along with several nieces […]

Read More
Schneible, Thomas James

ROCHESTER: Thomas James Schneible passed away October 15, 2020 at the age of 57. Born on May 16, 1963 Tom was the youngest child of James E. and Doris W. Schneible who predeceased him. Tom enjoyed athletics his entire life. He was a star athlete in high school playing baseball, basketball, and soccer and then […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square