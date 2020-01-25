Community
Free Tax returns prepared by WayneCap program
WayneCAP (Wayne County Action Program, Inc.) and RSVP (Retired & Senior Volunteer Program) are now taking appointments to have tax returns prepared. All returns will be prepared free of charge by IRS trained and certified volunteers at locations across Wayne County including:
• Newark Public Library
• Sodus Community Library
• Wolcott Free Library
…or MAKE AN APPOINTMENT to drop your taxes off in Lyons.
Taxes are done by appointment only, including drop offs! Please call 315-332-0107 to book your appointment.
Come learn how to stay independent with confidence, help OTHER seniors do the same, learn valuable new skills, and become a part of a team! The program is sponsored by sponsored by Reliant Bank, Five Star Bank, and Lyons National Bank.
For more information contact RSVP Manager Peter Schauf at: 315-665-0131 ext. 281; peter.schauf@waynecap.org. Additional information at www.waynecap.org
