Gallery: The Annual Wayne County Fair

3 hours ago

  • This is the way we comb our sheep, comb our sheep.... Photo by: Scotty Haines/Amazing Memories Photography

  • Bowen Slotman, 13 years old from Orchard Park, NY. helps out washing his Great Aunt's cow. Photo by: Scotty Haines/Amazing Memories Photography

  • Madison Jorgensen (14 years old from Newark) and her cousin Callie Walker (13 years old from Phelps) share a laugh with Madison's pigs. Photo by: Scotty Haines/Amazing Memories Photography

  • Rider competes during midday Thursday at the W.C. Fairgrounds in Palmyra,NY. Photo by: Scotty Haines/Amazing Memories Photography

  • 18 month old Cole Wingate of Brighton, NY enjoys the afternoon along the midway at the Wayne County Fair. Photo by: Scotty Haines/Amazing Memories Photography

