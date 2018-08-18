Community
Gallery: The Annual Wayne County Fair
This is the way we comb our sheep, comb our sheep.... Photo by: Scotty Haines/Amazing Memories Photography
Bowen Slotman, 13 years old from Orchard Park, NY. helps out washing his Great Aunt's cow. Photo by: Scotty Haines/Amazing Memories Photography
Madison Jorgensen (14 years old from Newark) and her cousin Callie Walker (13 years old from Phelps) share a laugh with Madison's pigs. Photo by: Scotty Haines/Amazing Memories Photography
Rider competes during midday Thursday at the W.C. Fairgrounds in Palmyra,NY. Photo by: Scotty Haines/Amazing Memories Photography
18 month old Cole Wingate of Brighton, NY enjoys the afternoon along the midway at the Wayne County Fair. Photo by: Scotty Haines/Amazing Memories Photography