Gananda Community Youth Theater presents Willy Wonka Jr. February 11, 12

Local community theater program, GCYT, Inc. will present Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka Jr.” at Gananda Middle School on February 11th and 12th at 1pm. Tickets will be $10 each and can be purchased at the door.

GCYT, Inc. is the Gananda Community Youth Theater held at the Gananda Middle School, where children from Gananda and its surrounding communities are offered the opportunity to learn, participate and experience live theater in a community setting.

Willy Wonka Jr. is Roald Dahl’s timeless story of the world-famous candy man and his quest to find an heir is a golden ticket to adventure.

The delicious adventures of Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory light up the stage in this captivating adaptation of Roald Dahl’s fantastical tale. Featuring the enchanting songs from the 1971 film, in addition to a host of fun new songs, Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka JR. is a scrumdidilyumptious musical guaranteed to delight everyone’s sweet tooth. Now in the updated Binder format!

Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka JR. follows enigmatic candy manufacturer Willy Wonka as he stages a contest by hiding golden tickets in five of his scrumptious candy bars. Whomever comes up with these tickets will win a free tour of the Wonka factory, as well as a lifetime supply of candy. Four of the five winning children are insufferable brats, but the fifth is a likeable young lad named Charlie Bucket, who takes the tour in the company of his equally amiable grandfather. The children must learn to follow Mr. Wonka’s rules in the factory — or suffer the consequences.

In this performance you find the following cast members: Patrick Boesel, Jordyn Brice, Danny Budziszewski, Madison Catalano, Chase Giancursio, Hiro Hershelman, Harper Legler, Morgan Mason, Evalee McClelland, Sean Meyer, Ella Ng, Brody Oleksyn, Ashley Osborn, Emily Pedersen, Grace Penkaty, Rowan Priestely, Hannah Shoots, Katie Shutts, Sarah Sohns, Kate VanScoy, and Geneveieve Witter.

The production is directed by Dominic Vassallo, and choreographed by Sydney Campbell.

If you have any questions, please email GCYTinc@gmail.com