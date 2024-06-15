Gananda Dollars for Scholars awards more than $35,000

The 2024 Dollars for Scholars Awards Ceremony took place on Monday, June 3, at Ruben A. Cirillo High School and handed out $35,925 in scholarship money.

Since 1991, the Gananda chapter of Dollars for Scholars has raised scholarship funds for qualified Gananda students, which are presented annually. Most scholarships require a minimum number of community service hours in addition to academic standards as Dollars for Scholars believes it is important for students to not only earn money for higher education but to also learn the value of enriching a community through volunteer efforts.

Students are eligible for a scholarship after they submit a Dollars for Scholars profile. Applications are then scored by academic performance, personal characteristics, school activities, leadership distinctions, volunteer and community service and work to determine scholarship winners.

Spotlight Scholarship: Nettie Bullis Prize. The recipient for 2024 is Aidan Giancursio.

Gananda Parents' Association Scholarship: Derek Morabito

Macedon Center Twirlette Award: Chloe Hetherley

Richard Mann Award: Grace Walsh

Walworth Auxiliary Fire Department: Derek Morabito

Walworth Chamber of Commerce WTCC Award: Derek Morabito

Walworth Fire Department Award: Derek Morabito

Walworth Grange Award: Eva Jenny

Emily Paige Bickert Human Spirit Award: Juliana LaDuke

Western Wayne Art Group Thomas McCune Award: Chloe Hetherley

Gananda Dollars for Scholars 911 Award: Derek Morabito

Debra L. Weiss make a Difference Memorial Scholarship: Benjamin Bettinger, Reese Davis, Layla Thomas, Paige VanAlstyne

Dr. John Guerrieri Scholarship: Maria Melnik

Gananda Community Youth Theatre Award: Colleen Ginsberg

Gananda Performing Arts Boosters Scholarship: Reese Davis, Layla Thomas

Gananda Sports Boosters Award: Mason Briner, Michael Farley, Maria Melnik, Meah Prutzman, Noah Van Scoy, Grace Walsh

Gananda Youth Lacrosse Scholarship: Colleen Ginsberg, Jacob Michaels, Paige VanAlstyne

GDFS Program Cover Artist Award: Addelynne York

The Golf Club at Blue Heron Hills Scholarship: Chloe Hetherley

Invest Your Time Scholarship: Jacob Michaels

K&D Disposal Salutatorian Scholarship: Meah Prutzman

K&D Academic Excellence Scholarship: Grace Walsh, Katherine McGarvey

Steinmiller Associates, Inc. Award: Katherine McGarvey

Gananda CSD Distinguished Panther Award: Colleen Ginsberg, Andrew Pitolaj

Airy Acres Sportsmanship Award: Eva Jenny

Coach Anthony Morabito Memorial Scholarship: Michael Farley, Paige VanAlstyne

Get-It-Straight Orthodontics Scholarship Award: Michael Farley

J.D. Chapman Agency, Inc. Award: Jacob Michaels

Mike Pane Student Athlete Scholarship: Maria Melnik

Mrs. Beverly Nursing Scholarship: Juliana LaDuke

Rich Struzzi Memorial Scholarship: Noah Van Scoy

Ruben A. Cirillo Award: Colleen Ginsberg

Ryan J. Loftis Memorial Scholarship: Katherine McGarvey

Abraham Bullis Prize in Mathematics: Andrew Pitolaj

Gananda Employees Care About Kids: Madison Dohse, Aidan Giancursio

Long Acre Farms Award: Benjamin Bettinger

Drumlin Square Lodge #1180 Award: Reese Davis, Layla Thomas

The Lyons National Bank Valedictorian Scholarship: Andrew Pitolaj

Alex Fee Memorial Scholarship: Madison Dohse, Colleen Ginsberg, Juliana LaDuke

Joshua Peter Bourgeois Memorial Scholarship: Mason Briner, Addelynne York

Susan Alexander Memorial Scholarship: Noah Van Scoy

Foundations of the Future Award: Mason Briner, Juliana LaDuke, Andrew Pitolaj, Meah Prutzman, Layla Thomas, Addelynne York

Mail-a-thon Award: Mason Briner, Reese Davis, Colleen Ginsberg, Eva Jenny, Maria Melnik, Andrew Pitolaj, Mech Prutzman, Layla Thomas, Noah Van Scoy, Addelynne York

Scholarships Plus: Gabrielle Brice, Jordan Falso, Savannah Harding, Julia Melnik, Kara Newton, Jordan Richards, Eisele Schachtner, Kyle Smith, Molly Tichacek