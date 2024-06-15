Gananda Dollars for Scholars awards more than $35,000

The 2024 Dollars for Scholars Awards Ceremony took place on Monday, June 3, at Ruben A. Cirillo High School and handed out $35,925 in scholarship money.
Since 1991, the Gananda chapter of Dollars for Scholars has raised scholarship funds for qualified Gananda students, which are presented annually. Most scholarships require a minimum number of community service hours in addition to academic standards as Dollars for Scholars believes it is important for students to not only earn money for higher education but to also learn the value of enriching a community through volunteer efforts.
Students are eligible for a scholarship after they submit a Dollars for Scholars profile. Applications are then scored by academic performance, personal characteristics, school activities, leadership distinctions, volunteer and community service and work to determine scholarship winners.
Spotlight Scholarship: Nettie Bullis Prize. The recipient for 2024 is Aidan Giancursio.
Gananda Parents' Association Scholarship: Derek Morabito
Macedon Center Twirlette Award: Chloe Hetherley
Richard Mann Award: Grace Walsh
Walworth Auxiliary Fire Department: Derek Morabito
Walworth Chamber of Commerce WTCC Award: Derek Morabito
Walworth Fire Department Award: Derek Morabito
Walworth Grange Award: Eva Jenny
Emily Paige Bickert Human Spirit Award: Juliana LaDuke
Western Wayne Art Group Thomas McCune Award: Chloe Hetherley
Gananda Dollars for Scholars 911 Award: Derek Morabito
Debra L. Weiss make a Difference Memorial Scholarship: Benjamin Bettinger, Reese Davis, Layla Thomas, Paige VanAlstyne
Dr. John Guerrieri Scholarship: Maria Melnik
Gananda Community Youth Theatre Award: Colleen Ginsberg
Gananda Performing Arts Boosters Scholarship: Reese Davis, Layla Thomas
Gananda Sports Boosters Award: Mason Briner, Michael Farley, Maria Melnik, Meah Prutzman, Noah Van Scoy, Grace Walsh
Gananda Youth Lacrosse Scholarship: Colleen Ginsberg, Jacob Michaels, Paige VanAlstyne
GDFS Program Cover Artist Award: Addelynne York
The Golf Club at Blue Heron Hills Scholarship: Chloe Hetherley
Invest Your Time Scholarship: Jacob Michaels
K&D Disposal Salutatorian Scholarship: Meah Prutzman
K&D Academic Excellence Scholarship: Grace Walsh, Katherine McGarvey
Steinmiller Associates, Inc. Award: Katherine McGarvey
Gananda CSD Distinguished Panther Award: Colleen Ginsberg, Andrew Pitolaj
Airy Acres Sportsmanship Award: Eva Jenny
Coach Anthony Morabito Memorial Scholarship: Michael Farley, Paige VanAlstyne
Get-It-Straight Orthodontics Scholarship Award: Michael Farley
J.D. Chapman Agency, Inc. Award: Jacob Michaels
Mike Pane Student Athlete Scholarship: Maria Melnik
Mrs. Beverly Nursing Scholarship: Juliana LaDuke
Rich Struzzi Memorial Scholarship: Noah Van Scoy
Ruben A. Cirillo Award: Colleen Ginsberg
Ryan J. Loftis Memorial Scholarship: Katherine McGarvey
Abraham Bullis Prize in Mathematics: Andrew Pitolaj
Gananda Employees Care About Kids: Madison Dohse, Aidan Giancursio
Long Acre Farms Award: Benjamin Bettinger
Drumlin Square Lodge #1180 Award: Reese Davis, Layla Thomas
The Lyons National Bank Valedictorian Scholarship: Andrew Pitolaj
Alex Fee Memorial Scholarship: Madison Dohse, Colleen Ginsberg, Juliana LaDuke
Joshua Peter Bourgeois Memorial Scholarship: Mason Briner, Addelynne York
Susan Alexander Memorial Scholarship: Noah Van Scoy
Foundations of the Future Award: Mason Briner, Juliana LaDuke, Andrew Pitolaj, Meah Prutzman, Layla Thomas, Addelynne York
Mail-a-thon Award: Mason Briner, Reese Davis, Colleen Ginsberg, Eva Jenny, Maria Melnik, Andrew Pitolaj, Mech Prutzman, Layla Thomas, Noah Van Scoy, Addelynne York
Scholarships Plus: Gabrielle Brice, Jordan Falso, Savannah Harding, Julia Melnik, Kara Newton, Jordan Richards, Eisele Schachtner, Kyle Smith, Molly Tichacek