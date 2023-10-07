Powered by Dark Sky
October 7th 2023, Saturday
×
Gananda Middle Schoolers learn Diversity, Empathy and History

by WayneTimes.com
October 7, 2023

On September 21st, the 7th grade class from Gananda Middle School took a field trip to the Rochester, in search of a new and eye-opening experience.

Their stops included trips to the Rochester Public Market, the Open Door Mission, High Falls, and Genesee Valley Park.  

Before they left, the students collected donations. Dividing into groups, the students received a grocery list and money to purchase food items for the Open Door Mission. 

Students made their purchases and brought their items from the Public Market to the Open Door Mission. 

They also donated $70.00 towards the Thanksgiving Appeal. 

 The staff at the Open Door Mission spoke to them about their mission and the impact of the donations they receive.  

From there, the students and their chaperones traveled to High Falls to discuss the importance of the Genesee River to Rochester’s development.

The class had lunch at Genesee Valley Park where they tried empanadas from Juan and Maria’s Empanadas Shop. 

The focus and theme of the field trip was: Diversity, Empathy, and History.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Livermore, Janice Kay (Simpson) 

WILLIAMSON:  Entered into rest on October 4, 2023 at age 78. Predeceased by parents: Paul and Florence Hartman and brother: Robert Simpson. She was loving wife, mother and grandmother.  Janice will be missed by all. Survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Grant; devoted daughter: Paula (John) Chapman; granddaughter: Carly; sister in law: Margie […]

Read More
Smith, Ella Mae Hills

LYONS:  It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ella Mae Hills Smith, born March 18, 1930, age 93, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home Friday September 29, 2023. She was a loving mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother to five generations.  Her passion for cooking brought many from afar […]

Read More
