Gananda Middle Schoolers learn Diversity, Empathy and History

On September 21st, the 7th grade class from Gananda Middle School took a field trip to the Rochester, in search of a new and eye-opening experience.

Their stops included trips to the Rochester Public Market, the Open Door Mission, High Falls, and Genesee Valley Park.

Before they left, the students collected donations. Dividing into groups, the students received a grocery list and money to purchase food items for the Open Door Mission.

Students made their purchases and brought their items from the Public Market to the Open Door Mission.

They also donated $70.00 towards the Thanksgiving Appeal.

The staff at the Open Door Mission spoke to them about their mission and the impact of the donations they receive.

From there, the students and their chaperones traveled to High Falls to discuss the importance of the Genesee River to Rochester’s development.

The class had lunch at Genesee Valley Park where they tried empanadas from Juan and Maria’s Empanadas Shop.

The focus and theme of the field trip was: Diversity, Empathy, and History.