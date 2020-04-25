Gananda Rotary’s Garage Sale and Walworth Lions Club’s Festival in the Park both canceled for 2020

The Gananda Rotary club announced that this year’s Gananda Garage Sale, which was scheduled for June 13 & 14, has been canceled FOR 2020.

The club acknowledged that it is not only sad for all who find the event a great way to “clean” their houses and closets, but also, as it is their major fundraiser – which will mean less money for local community projects and Gananda Scholarships. It is one more piece of tough news for the Gananda Class of 2020. The Gananda Rotary Club vowed to do their best for this year’s class with funds they have earmarked.

The Town of Walworth – Walworth Lions Club Festival In The Park was scheduled for July 24 and 25, 2020.

Due to the current pandemic, the Board of Directors of the Walworth Lions Club has decided to cancel the event for 2020. This would have been their 30th year of co-ordinating and sponsoring the event for the Town of Walworth.

They hope that they can resume the Festival In The Park in 2021.

The Town has also announced that there will be no activities in the Town Parks until at least September 1, 2020.