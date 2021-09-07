Garlic Day at Lyons Farmer’s Market

Garlic fans will want to attend one of a few garlic events planned for this year in the Rochester area.

The Lyons Main Street Program is hosting its second Garlic Day at the Lyons Farmers’ Market in historic downtown Lyons on Saturday, September 11, from 8:00 AM until 12:00 PM.

The event will feature garlic expert David Stern, historical walking tours, pancake breakfast and lots and lots of garlic.

Visitors may be surprised at the many types of garlic for sale with both hardneck and softneck varieties ranging from mild to spicy & hot. Garlic braiding demonstrations will be offered, as well as in-formative talks by garlic expert David Stern. Special food offerings for Garlic Day include a pancake breakfast from the Lyons Rotary, the Lutheran Church’s popular fried dough, and Karma Cruisin’ food truck.

The Lyons Farmers’ market features a wide array of local produce, baked good, crafts, apparel, pet treats, honey, beverages, and jams and jellies. Visitors can stroll the pedestrian-only street where up to 35 vendors set up.

Nationally-recognized garlic expert Stern is the director, contrib uting writer, lecturer, and co-founder (1985) of the Garlic Seed Foundation. He came to live in Rose, NY in 1973, and his Rose Valley Farm was one of the first to be certified organic in New York State.

History buffs can take a short, narrated walking tour to learn about the three generations of the Erie Canal passing through National Historic District-designated downtown Lyons and visit Lyons’ peppermint and history museums.

Lyons, the Wayne County seat, is anchored by the silver-domed Wayne County Courthouse, in front of which the market is held. Lyons is the site of three generations of the Erie Canal, and was the Peppermint capital of the world at the turn of the last century. On Garlic Day, the Hotchkiss Peppermint Museum will be open, as will the Museum of Wayne County History.

Anne Wick, Lyons Farmers’ market manager says “Garlic Day at the Lyons Farmers’ market is going to be an excellent opportunity for visitors who have never been to Lyons to experience the beauty and history of this quaint canal town, and to support local farm-ers and other small businesses.”

The Lyons Farmers’ Market is held every Saturday through October 30th from 8:00 AM until noon on Church Street in historic downtown Lyons at Central Park. Once a year, the market cele-brates all things garlic with its Garlic Day market.

For more information about Lyons Main Street Program’s Garlic Day Farmers’ Market, visit facebook.com/LyonsFarmersMarket or call (315) 314-0265.