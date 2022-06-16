Powered by Dark Sky
June 16th 2022, Thursday
Gates Hall opens for behind the scenes tour

by WayneTimes.com
June 16, 2022

The Williamson-Pultneyville Historical Society (W-PHS) invites the public to “Behind the Scenes” Tours of Gates Hall, America’s oldest, continuously active small community theatre, on June 18 & 19. This historic building is just one stop along I Love New York’s Spring 2022 Path Through History. The two-day event will showcase historic attractions and sites throughout the state.

Visitors will learn about the humble beginnings of Gates Hall in 1825 when built as Union Church, Pultneyville’s first sacred place of worship, its heritage and history, and how it later evolved into a community theatre. Hear about notable speakers who lectured about religious and moral issues and about the community theatrical groups that through the years took center stage. Gates Hall resides on the State and National Registers of Historic Places and today maintains its structural in-tegrity as a prominent landmark in the heart of the community in a peaceful setting surrounded by Centennial Park. At almost 200 years old, Gates Hall continues to host community meetings and stage theatrical productions.

Join the Williamson-Pultneyville Historical Society, sole steward of this historic property, as volunteers lead guided tours of this weathered and worn historic venue.  While donations are accepted, tours are free and open to the public from 1-4 pm on Saturday, June 18, and Sunday, June 19, 2022. The courtesy of reservations is requested for large groups and tour buses by calling 315-589-9892. 

Gates Hall is situated in the hamlet of Pultneyville at 4107 Lake Road. Visitors are welcome to bring a well-filled picnic basket, blanket, or chairs, and enjoy a picnic in the park! All are also welcome to visit exhibits at the Williamson-Pultneyville Historical Society (www.w-phs.org) just steps away from Gates Hall. 

Local Weather

