Ginter New Principal at Lincoln School

Lincoln School Principal Stephanie Miller’s decision to become Geneseo Central School District’s Director of Pupil Personnel Services after three years here has resulted in John Ginter, who served as Newark Middle School Assistant Principal in 2018-19, becoming the new principal of the Pre-K through second grade school.

Unanimously approved by the Newark Board of Education September 4th, Ginter’s appointment is effective September 23rd.

“Mr. Ginter has been a great addition to the administrative team in Newark and we are thrilled that he has accepted the opportunity to lead Lincoln School and build off of the work begun by Mrs. Miller and the Lincoln team over the last three years,” Superintendent Matt Cook said.

A Newark High School school counselor at Newark High School for eight years before serving as summer school principal at Newark High School in 2017, he was an administrative intern at NMS in 2017-18 and was appointed Assistant Principal of NMS the following year.

“I can’t wait to begin,” Ginter said September 16th as he was shadowing Miller during her final week at Lincoln. “I think the joy of raising three young kids has given me a passion to work with this age group. This is the age at which we lay the foundation for their educational careers. The lead off is the key and the more we can do to support kids – and their families – and make everyone’s experience positive and build partnerships, the better they’ll be as they advance in their education in Newark.”

Ginter, who lives in Fairport with his family, earned both his bachelor’s degree in psychology and master’s degree in school counseling at the University of Buffalo and his administrative degree at the University of Rochester.