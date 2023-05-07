“Glow Up Girl” receives grants for program

Glow Up Girl has received a $9500 grant from ESL and Rochester Area Community Foundation for its Equestrian Summer Camp.

For one week in August, 21 Glow Up Girls from across Wayne County will gather at Simply Equine LLC in Sodus, NY for an incredible equine experience! At camp, girls will spend a week learning to ride, groom and care for “their” horses. Campers will network with girls from other Wayne County schools, build valuable connections, and begin to explore new and exciting opportunities.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with ESL and The Community Foundation to offer our Glow Up Girls this amazing experience” said the President of Glow Up Girl, JoAnn Salerno. “It is through exposure to a variety of experiences and opportunities that we become empowered”.

The girls will get a confidence boost as they learn new skills and develop a personal relationship with their horse. They learn responsibility as they groom, tack, ride and untack their horse. Their self-esteem will improve as they begin to discover who they are as they look after their horse in this unique and individualized program. They will be able to practice patience and improve focus as they learn to attend to and read their horse.

Glow Up Girl has also received the Wayne County Community Endowment of Rochester Area Community Foundation Grant for $8491. These funds will provide all of the furnishings for the Glow Up Girl program site at 38 William Street, in Lyons. Everything from the chairs the girls will sit on, to the pictures that will hang on the walls, will be purchased with these funds.

“This is what we have been waiting for” says JoAnn Salerno, Glow Up Girl President. “We will be ready to welcome the girls into their space in September 2023 thanks to the generosity of The Community Foundation.” Salerno goes on to say.

The mission of Glow Up Girl is to Support, empower and nurture Wayne County Girls in grades 3-12 to become strong, self-confident leaders in their communities.

Rochester Area Community Foundation engages philanthropists and community partners to improve our eight-county region by promoting philanthropy that helps to create an equitable community and strengthen our region’s vitality. Since 1972. The Community Foundation has awarded more than $500 million in grants and scholarships. For more information, visit www.racf.org