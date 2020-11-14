Grab and Go craft kits for kids at Lyons Public Library

The Lyons Public Library is offering two Grab and Go craft kits this month, one for children and one for teens and adults. For children, the library is are offering a paper plate turkey craft. You’ll make a turkey (all supplies and instructions included) and there’s a few activity and coloring pages too. Come on it and get one for your kids.

There’s also a bunch of Thanksgiving books on display that you can check out. For the teens and adults, the offer recycled book pumpkin kits. All supplies, as well as instructions, are included, except for the exacto knife. Adult supervision is recommended when teens are using the knife.

There are limited quantities of the kits. They are located at the circulation desk. First come, first serve. The Library is located at 122 Broad Street with parking in the back, accessible from Phelps Street near the Town Hall. Call 315-946-9262, email lyonslibrarydirector@owwl.org or message them on Facebook if you have questions.