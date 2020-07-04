Powered by Dark Sky
October 9th 2020, Friday
Group to hold Voter Registration Drives at County Farmer’s Markets

by WayneTimes.com
July 4, 2020

The Citizens’ Response Network is sponsoring voter registration drives at several Wayne County Farmer’s Markets during July. Both voter registration forms and assistance with filling the forms out will be available. If you have specific questions about your own voter registration status, please contact Wayne County Board of elections at (315) 946-7400.

The drives will be held at: · Lyons Farmer’s Market, Saturday, July 11 (9-Noon, Central Park) · Newark Farmer’s Market, Thursday, July 16 (2-6pm, Church Street by Central Park) · Marion Farmer’s Market, Friday, July 24 (4-7pm, Main Street by Elementary School) · Sodus Farmer’s Market, Wednesday, July 29 (2:30-6pm, Methodist Church Parking Lot) Citizens’ Response Network of Wayne County (CRN) is made up of concerned citizens from Wayne County, NY committed to engaging one another and our representatives on issues of critical importance. We will inform and empower our community to inspire action. The group’s vision is to live in a community, state, and country that embrace fairness, equality, respect, and democratic ideals while valuing diversity.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Andrzejewski, Jessica L.

NORTH ROSE: Jessica L. Andrzejewski, 35, of North Rose, passed away Saturday, October 04, 2020. She was born in Newark, November 30, 1984,  daughter of the late Kevin Andrzejewski, Sr., and Ethel Mitch Shaffer. She is survived by her long-time companion, Gary Ernise, mother, Ethel (Patrick Pickard) Shaffer, daughters, Ashlena Andrzejewski, and, Amerose Andrzejewski Paige […]

Read More
Bush, William C.

PORT GIBSON/CLIFTON  SPRINGS: Bush, William C; 87; Bill was born in Rochester, NY on February 12, 1933 the son of the late Carl Bush and Loretta Stevens. He joined his lifelong love Doris in heaven on October 8. Bill was a proud member of Newark Elks Lodge 1249. He spent many hours in his younger […]

Read More
