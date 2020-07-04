Group to hold Voter Registration Drives at County Farmer’s Markets

The Citizens’ Response Network is sponsoring voter registration drives at several Wayne County Farmer’s Markets during July. Both voter registration forms and assistance with filling the forms out will be available. If you have specific questions about your own voter registration status, please contact Wayne County Board of elections at (315) 946-7400.

The drives will be held at: · Lyons Farmer’s Market, Saturday, July 11 (9-Noon, Central Park) · Newark Farmer’s Market, Thursday, July 16 (2-6pm, Church Street by Central Park) · Marion Farmer’s Market, Friday, July 24 (4-7pm, Main Street by Elementary School) · Sodus Farmer’s Market, Wednesday, July 29 (2:30-6pm, Methodist Church Parking Lot) Citizens’ Response Network of Wayne County (CRN) is made up of concerned citizens from Wayne County, NY committed to engaging one another and our representatives on issues of critical importance. We will inform and empower our community to inspire action. The group’s vision is to live in a community, state, and country that embrace fairness, equality, respect, and democratic ideals while valuing diversity.