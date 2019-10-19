Hamelinck named interim Assistant Principal at NMS

The Newark Middle School’s Assistant Principal vacancy, created by John Ginter’s recent departure to become the new Principal of Lincoln School September 23rd, is being filled this school year by Kari Hamelinck, who has been serving as an instructional coach in Newark Central School District’s three elementary schools for four years.

The Board of Education unanimously approved her one-year interim appointment effective September 23rd through June 30, 2020, at its September 4th meeting. Ginter replaced Stephanie Miller at Lincoln School who left the principal’s job after three years here to become Geneseo Central School District’s Director of Pupil Personnel Services.

“It is great to be at the Middle School and getting to know new staff and reconnecting with students that I have worked with in the past,” Hamelinck said as she began her second day September 24th on her new job.

She began teaching Universal Prekindergarten (UPK) at Perkins School in Newark in 2001, continuing in that role until June of 2009. During the 2009-10 school year, she served as an administrative intern at Kelley School.

The following two years she taught Kindergarten at Perkins and then taught third grade for three years at Kelley School until she became an instructional coach at Kelley, Perkins and Lincoln Schools in 2015-16.

“Kari Hamelinck is ready to become an administrator,” Superintendent Matt Cook said. “In addition to her work as our Instructional Coach, she’s been our Elementary Summer School Principal for the last several years and she has done remarkable work growing that program. As a mom of two elementary daughters in this district, I cannot think of anyone more motivated to make sure the Middle School is a safe and welcoming learning environment of all students. We are thrilled to have her as part of this team.”

“Kari and I have known each other and worked together in various roles throughout the years. I am excited about this new opportunity to work together again as she embarks on this journey as assistant principal,” NMS Principal Teresa Prinzi said. “Kari brings with her a depth of instructional knowledge, student management skills and a passion for collaboration and student growth. I am not only looking forward to continuing our professional relationship but to a great year for students, staff and families of the Middle School.”

The NMS administrative staff also includes Laurie Palmisano who last month became the new Assistant Principal at NMS and Kelley School as well as the new Social Emotional Learning Coordinator for the district.

Hamelinck, who earned her bachelor of science degree from SUNY Fredonia; her master’s degree in education from Nazareth College; and her administrative degree from SUNY Oswego lives in Newark with husband, Jeff, and their two daughters, Elizabeth and Anna.