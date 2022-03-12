Powered by Dark Sky
March 12th 2022, Saturday
Handcrafted table teaches skills and a lesson in giving back

by WayneTimes.com
March 12, 2022

 The Senior Project, a graduation requirement for Wayne Central students, allows students to research as well as investigate a topic that is interesting to them. It allows students to specifically evaluate the details that pertain to their particular subject. 

Noah Means felt that topic for him was woodworking. 

The young man chose to research the impact of manufacturing, and the differences between large-scale systems of production and handcrafted goods. He was able to delve into the innovative technology that ultimately changes the way people are able to produce goods.

Woodworking is a family business and one Noah may pursue in the future.  Ultimately Noah produced a handmade coffee table, exemplifying the differences between manufactured goods and handcrafted products.

Besides the creation of the coffee table, Noah’s research and final paper for school was quite a learning experience.

 During the research, Noah was able to find a multitude of reputable sources which was crucial to writing a research paper that “contains value as well as importance and relevance.” 

The stunning coffee table he produced is similar to prior woodworking projects he had completed. From the initial design to the actual fabrication of the table, Noah stated that he felt filled with challenges both mental and physical during the cutting of the stock   assembling and finishing something of quality. He admits he had a high attention to detail, ensuring every detail is done correctly and to the best of his ability. 

“All in all, the work that has to go into the construction of a product similar to this is more than it seems. Most importantly, I enjoyed seeing the finished product as well as the reaction of the recipient.”

Noah chose to donate his project to Furguson’s Hair Care on Ridge Road in Ontario, because of the prior connection he and his family had owner Debbie Furguson.  

“I used to get my hair cut there for a long time. Being able to complete my senior project presented me an opportunity to give back to someone who has treated, not only myself but all her clients, with compassion and care,” said the proud student.

Debbie Furguson was very impressed and touched by the donation. “I have been cutting Noah’s hair since he was in preschool. I was delighted with his gift of this awesome table to replace the existing one that had been there for years. Noah did a great job,” Debbie gushed.

“Overall, I feel being able to donate this table to Ferguson’s will give more consideration and recognition to smaller businesses, and educate others of the importance of giving back,” said the young woodworker.

