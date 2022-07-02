Hannick Hall Intensive Residential Program reopens

Hannick Hall, located at 110 South Clinton Street, Newark, was orginally opened in 1993 and was one of the few intensive residential programs in New York State that would accommodate pregnant women, and women with small children.

With new renovation, Catholic Charities’ Hannick Hall has re-opened as the only residential facility to provide stabilization and community services to women in Wayne County. They offer residential care to 27 women and 8 young children. This renovation has provided the center with an increased capacity and an added living space, a wellness and an exercise room, and a client focused quiet room.

Catholic Charities has a comprehensive approach to provide a path to self-sufficiency and treatment for people on their recovery journey.

With the support of NY State, the Governor, Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS), Wayne County, and their loyal supporters, the Center is re-opening this site after a $5.7M renovation. They are hoping to increase capacity further, to be able to serve 30 women at a time by the end of 2022.

Joining CEO Lori VanAuken and Vice President Lisa Lewis to kick off their opening ceremony was Johnathan Taylor, Village of Newark Mayor, NY Senator Pamela Helming, and NY State Assemblymember Brian Manktelow, and other area dignitaries and representatives from major State and County funders.