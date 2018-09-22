Hear Ye! Hear Ye! Get Your Madrigal Dinner Tickets

Hear Ye, Hear Ye, ticket sales are about to begin for the Palmyra-Macedon Select Choir’s 26th Annual Madrigal Dinner! While your ears are enjoying their feast of festive music, you will be served a delicious family style dinner complete from appetizer to dessert.

This year’s dinners will take place on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at 6:00 PM and Sunday, December 9, 2018 at 1:30 PM in the Pal-Mac High School Cafeteria.

Comic interlude will be provided in the form of a fully costumed dinner theatre performed between the courses of the meal. As a special bonus, and for your gift giving pleasure, handmade crafts, baked goods, and ornaments will be available for purchase in the lobby at Ye Olde Bake Shoppe before and after each performance.

All proceeds from this event will go directly toward funding the activities of the Pal-Mac Select Choir, including their upcoming concert tour in Italy. Tickets are limited, so purchase yours early! Public ticket sale begins on Friday, October 5th at 7 AM in the vocal music office. All seats are $30. Parties of up to 8 can be seated together.

For more information, please contact Jill Davis in the Vocal Music Office at 315-597-3420 x1204.