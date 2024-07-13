Powered by Dark Sky
July 13th 2024, Saturday
×
TODAY'S NEWSSTAND DELIVERIES DELAYED DUE TO SNOW

Helming cuts ribbon at Blake’s Hard Cider

by WayneTimes.com
July 13, 2024

Senator Helming pictured with Blake’s Hard Cider VP of Sales, Scott Roberts. Senator Helming recently attended the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Blake’s Hard Cider Co., new state-of-the-art facility in Huron.  

Blake Farms is a family-owned business has been growing apples for over 75 years and has recently expanded to Wayne County. The apple farm began producing hard cider in 2013, and now distributes its products to 21 states.

Senator Helming said, “As State Senator, I will always support new and expanding businesses that help grow our local economy, jobs and tax base. Congratulations to CEO Andrew Blake, VP of Sales Scott Roberts and the entire team at Blake’s. Thank you for your investment in the 54th District!”

