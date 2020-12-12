Powered by Dark Sky
December 12th 2020, Saturday
It's Babies in Review time! Submit your baby photos today!

Help homeless children and families in Wayne County

by WayneTimes.com
December 12, 2020

Family Promise of Wayne County is looking for volunteers to help in their Mission to aid local families and their children in need of stable housing. Family Promise will be conducting new Volunteer Training Sessions to be held online via Zoom, or at their Day Resource Center in Lyons. 

In-Person Volunteer Training: Wednesday, December 16; 6:30 pm to 8:30pm at the FPWC Day Resource Center, 3 Holley St, Lyons (masks, please)

On-Line via Zoom: Tuesday, December 22; 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm.Family Promise of Wayne County (affiliated with National Family Promise, founded in 1986) is a network of local congregations and organizations that is bringing community resources together to help homeless families regain their housing, their independence, and their dignity.

FPWC provides these families with a temporary home while helping them secure long term, sustainable housing. Resources for job placement, transportation, clothing, counseling and child care are also available.

If you want to enrich your life by serving the needs of  homeless children and their families, you can see how great Volunteering can be!

Contact Graig Roberts at (585) 233-8394 or groberts.familypromise@gmail.com.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Means, Jonathan Smith

MARION: died on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at the age of 72. Family and friends are invited to call from 12 -2pm on Monday, December 14 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 West Main Street, Palmyra. A private funeral service will be held for the family. Burial will be in Marion Cemetery. […]

Read More
Bixby, Paul E.

NEWARK: Entered into rest on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Geneva General Hospital at age 80. Predeceased by his wife: Gloria Bixby. Paul was born the son of the late Raymond and Johanna DeMaree Bixby on September 14, 1940 in Sodus, NY. Paul proudly served our country in the United States Army from 1963-1965.  He […]

Read More
