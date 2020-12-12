Help homeless children and families in Wayne County

Family Promise of Wayne County is looking for volunteers to help in their Mission to aid local families and their children in need of stable housing. Family Promise will be conducting new Volunteer Training Sessions to be held online via Zoom, or at their Day Resource Center in Lyons.

In-Person Volunteer Training: Wednesday, December 16; 6:30 pm to 8:30pm at the FPWC Day Resource Center, 3 Holley St, Lyons (masks, please)

On-Line via Zoom: Tuesday, December 22; 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm.Family Promise of Wayne County (affiliated with National Family Promise, founded in 1986) is a network of local congregations and organizations that is bringing community resources together to help homeless families regain their housing, their independence, and their dignity.

FPWC provides these families with a temporary home while helping them secure long term, sustainable housing. Resources for job placement, transportation, clothing, counseling and child care are also available.

If you want to enrich your life by serving the needs of homeless children and their families, you can see how great Volunteering can be!

Contact Graig Roberts at (585) 233-8394 or groberts.familypromise@gmail.com.