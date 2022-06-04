Heritage Square announces special programs

June 26, 2022 - Ice Cream Social with music by “The Mad Kings” - 1:30 – 4:00 – Bring your lawn chairs (Admission fee: $5 per car, ice cream and guided tours extra)

July 9/10, 2022 - The Red Coats Are Coming - 9:00 – 5:00 Daily – The H.M. 64th Regiment of Foot, Ltd. will be holding an encampment on the Museum grounds to provide a deeper appreciation for the risks taken by our Founding Fathers. View the complete schedule for demonstrations, talks, and events on the website and Facebook pages. (Admission Fee: $5 per person, children under 12 free)

August 13, 2022 – The Quilt Lady (Cathleen Wiggins) presents “Women of the Civil War” – 12:30 (Fee for presentation: $10 per person) Buildings will be open for self-guided tours and home arts demonstrations from 1:30 – 4:00

September 17 - National Museum Day Celebration and car show – 1:30 -4:00 (Secure free passes for self guided tours of buildings, demonstrations, and more from Smithsonian National Museum Day 2022 website, requested but not required)

September 24,2022 - Welcome Fall at Heritage Square Museum – 10:00 – 4:00 - Craft and Vendor Show, fall activities, music, food and more

October 23, 2022 - A Halloween Happening at Heritage Square – wear your costumes, meet the ghosts from the past, gather treats, and more. 4:00 – 6:00 (after tour hours)