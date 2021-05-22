Heritage Square to reopen for season

The Town of Ontario Historical & Landmark Preservation Society has announced that Heritage Square Museum located at Brick Church Corners, 7147 Ontario Center Road, Ontario, NY (Route 350 North) will reopen for tours on Saturday, June 5 from 1:30 - 4:00 and Sunday, June 6 from 1:30 – 4:00 (last tours start at 3:00). The Museum will be open every weekend through October. Special Events throughout the summer. Come and Walk into Ontario History in its 10 historic buildings. Enjoy the Ontario timeline outside the Crombe Exhibit Barn and shop in the Gift Shop in the Train Station. Masks and social distancing are requested.

Suggested donation: Adults $6.00, Seniors & under 16, $5.00, Families, $20.00. Closed July 4th and Labor Day weekends. For more information or to schedule a private group or family tour by appointment please contact Ann Welker, 315-524-9330. All events take place rain or shine.

Museum hours: June 5 to October 27, Sat. & Sun. 1:30 pm to 4:00 pm. Suggested donation. Heritage Square Museum is owned and operated by the Town of Ontario Historical and Landmark Preservation Society, located at 7147 Ontario Center Road, Ontario, NY.