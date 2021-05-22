Powered by Dark Sky
May 22nd 2021, Saturday
Heritage Square to reopen for season

by WayneTimes.com
May 22, 2021

The Town of Ontario Historical & Landmark Preservation Society has  announced that Heritage Square Museum located at Brick Church Corners, 7147 Ontario Center Road, Ontario, NY  (Route 350 North) will reopen for tours on Saturday, June 5 from 1:30 - 4:00 and Sunday, June 6 from 1:30 – 4:00 (last tours start at 3:00).  The Museum will be open every weekend through October.  Special Events throughout the summer. Come and Walk into Ontario History in its 10 historic buildings. Enjoy the Ontario timeline outside the Crombe Exhibit Barn and shop in the Gift Shop in the Train Station. Masks and social distancing are requested.

Suggested donation: Adults $6.00,  Seniors & under 16, $5.00, Families, $20.00. Closed July 4th and Labor Day weekends. For more information or to schedule a private group or family tour by appointment please contact Ann Welker, 315-524-9330. All events take place rain or shine.

Museum hours:  June 5 to October 27, Sat. & Sun. 1:30 pm to 4:00 pm. Suggested donation.  Heritage Square Museum is owned and operated by the Town of Ontario Historical and Landmark Preservation Society, located at 7147 Ontario Center Road, Ontario, NY.

Martin, Mildred G.

PINE GROVE, PA: Mildred G. Martin, age 89, passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in her home. She was the wife of the late Paul Horning Martin who passed away October 5, 2018. She was born in Myerstown, on April 9, 1932, a daughter of the late Levi M. and Leah Gingrich Martin. Mildred was […]

Pickering, Kathleen M.

LYONS: Kathleen M. Pickering, 66, passed away on May 18, 2021 at Rochester General Hospital.   Friends may call on Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 9-11 AM at the Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons, NY. Funeral Services will follow at the funeral home. Burial will be in Sodus Rural Cemetery. In lieu of […]

