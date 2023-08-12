Herman Brothers, a staple of Lyons, to close after nearly eight decades

First opened in 1945, Herman Brothers is one of the oldest continuously operating business in Wayne County.

Founded by Dewey and Walter Herman, the family owned store has seen plenty of trends come and go.

What began as a small service and repair business, eventually grew into one of the largest furniture and appliance dealers in the region. Current owner Gene Herman says that’s all due to the family’s commitment to service.

"You have no idea how many people have stopped in just to say thank you."

Now 70 years old, Gene has been working at the store since age 14. After serving generations of family’s here in Wayne County, Gene decided earlier this year that the time had finally come to retire. While the business itself was still doing well, Gene says he has "just got old."

His primary service repair tech, who has been with Herman Brothers for decades, also expressed interest in hanging up his tool belt. Gene says that was the final confirmation that the time had come.

Without the next generation wanting to carry the torch, the family has begun liquidating the over 30,000 square feet of space they’ve occupied for the past 78 years.

Certainly a loss for Lyons and the surrounding community, Gene is focusing on the positives.

"It’s a shame that someone isn’t taking over, but I’m proud to have been able to carry the tradition for as long as I have and appreciate all the friends and acquaintances I’ve made over the years."

He recalls at one time Lyons had over 20 bars and restaurants. Multiple clothing stores and jewelry shops and other retailers that have come and gone during his time in the community. "This used to be a booming town."

Between big box stores, online shopping and people’s changing habits, Gene says things have become difficult for any independent retailers.

Gene says nearly 80 similar stores around the area have shuttered since his father and uncle first founded the store. He credits the store’s longevity to their focus on service after the sale, as well as the many knowledgable employees and staff that have helped operate Hermans over the years.

With the prospect of free-time on the horizon, Gene says he doesn’t have any formal plans on what he will be doing quite yet. The idea of casually reclining in one of those La-Z-Boys is likely on the agenda.

The store, located at 23 Geneva Street, will remain open as the family continues to sell off remaining inventory for at least the next few weeks.