Historic Palmyra Hosts Annual Cemetery Walk

Join Historic Palmyra as the Palmyra Village Cemetery comes to life on October 12th. This amazing journey into the land of the dead brings guests coming back year after year to meet the historical figures of Palmyra’s history.

For one night only, the spirits of the Palmyra cemetery will arise and share their stories with guests. Visitors can look forward to hearing from Rev. Horace and Anna Webster Eaton, Pliny T. and Harriet Sexton, Lucy Lakey Bowman, and more. There will be two shows to choose from, one at 6:30 pm and one at 8:00 pm. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for children (ages 6-16, must be accompanied by an adult). Tickets are available online at https://squareup.com/store/historic-palmyra-inc and at-the-door. Please enter the cemetery from the Vienna Street entrance, 272 Vienna St., Palmyra. Parking attendants will assist you.