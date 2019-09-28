Powered by Dark Sky
October 20th 2020, Tuesday
Historic Palmyra Hosts Annual Cemetery Walk

by WayneTimes.com
September 28, 2019

Join Historic Palmyra as the Palmyra Village Cemetery comes to life on October 12th. This amazing journey into the land of the dead brings guests coming back year after year to meet the historical figures of Palmyra’s history.

For one night only, the spirits of the Palmyra cemetery will arise and share their stories with guests. Visitors can look forward to hearing from Rev. Horace and Anna Webster Eaton, Pliny T. and Harriet Sexton, Lucy Lakey Bowman, and more. There will be two shows to choose from, one at 6:30 pm and one at 8:00 pm. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for children (ages 6-16, must be accompanied by an adult). Tickets are available online at https://squareup.com/store/historic-palmyra-inc and at-the-door. Please enter the cemetery from the Vienna Street entrance, 272 Vienna St., Palmyra. Parking attendants will assist you.

Recent Obituaries

Kunzer, Eugene

MACEDON: Eugene died on October 15, 2020 at age 71. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Carolyn Kunzer; children, Christopher Kunzer and Kristal (Phillip) Rivera; grandchildren, Nevaeh, Nova, Zeven and Zayah; brother, Gary (Ime) Kunzer and Dennis (Wadia) Kunzer; brother-in-law, Steve Lada; sisters-in-law, Sharon (Jerry), Brenda (Joe) and Toni (Doug); many nieces […]

Kmiecik, Leonard

Leonard died on October 15, 2020 at age 84. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Ann Kmiecik; son, Leonard (Donna) Kmiecik; daughter, Carolyn (Tom) Lomax; granddaughter, Megan (Chris) Jones; many nieces and nephews. Leonard proudly served his country in the United States Army. He retired from Xerox after 33 years. He […]

