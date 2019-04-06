Historic Palmyra hosts annual Underground Railroad program

Join Historic Palmyra on April 18th, 6:30-8:30 pm, for their Underground Railroad Walk and Program. This program is part of their 3rd Thursday community participation programming and is no charge to attend, however donations are welcome. Event attendees will be meeting at the Alling Coverlet Museum, 122 William St., Palmyra, at 6:30 pm.

There will be a talk about the relationship between Palmyra and the Underground Railroad, discussing many of those involved in the Abolitionist Movement in the Palmyra community. Author and historian Marjory Perez will be joining them to speak about her newest book, Freedom, A Shared Sacrifice!: New York’s African American Civil War Soldiers, and the Underground Railroad. The talk will be followed by a walk around the Village with Bonnie Hays to see sites related to the Underground Railroad.

