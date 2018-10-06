Historic Palmyra to hold October cemetery tour

Join Historic Palmyra as the Palmyra Village Cemetery, 272 Vienna St., Palmyra, comes to life on October 13th. This amazing journey into the land of the dead brings people coming back year after year to meet the historical figures of Palmyra’s history. You won’t want to miss this! The tour this year will include some familiar faces from previous years and many new characters and scripts never seen before.

Visitors can look forward to hearing the writings of many from Palmyra, drawn from the primary documents in the collection of Historic Palmyra. There will be two shows, 6:30 pm and 8:00 pm. Tickets cost $16 for adults, 2 for $24. Children (6-17) are $8 and must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets are available online at https://squareup.com/store/historic-palmyra-inc and at-the-door.

Historic Palmyra is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to preserving the history and architectural heritage of Palmyra, New York. Once known as the “Queen of Erie Canal towns,” Palmyra boasts an astonishing array of architecture, ranging from the early 1800’s to Victorian era grandeur. Historic Palmyra’s mission is to save the history of Palmyra and vicinity through the preservation of architecture, artifacts, and archives. Historic Palmyra teaches and educates through the five museums and their collections, welcoming thousands of visitors each year. They can be contacted at 315-597-6981 or visited online at historicpalmyrany.com.