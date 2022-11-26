History Museum’s Holiday Boutique returns

The Museum of Wayne County History in Lyons, New York, is ringing in the holiday season with their beloved annual fundraiser, The Holiday Boutique on December 3rd and 4th from 10 AM - 4 PM. The old jail and history museum will transform into a winter wonderland filled with music, decor, and a wide range of local artisans and crafters selling various unique holiday gifts.

The Museum is excited to welcome back many returning vendors, and several new small shops as well! Artwork, jewelry, handmade gifts, and much more will be available for purchase at the various booths throughout the museum. Additionally, guests can enjoy unlimited entries to the Boutique Raffle for a chance to win unique prizes from local artists and businesses! The raffle will be drawn at 2 PM on Saturday and winners will be contacted via phone/email if not present.

Admission to the Boutique is free; Food, coffee, and various refreshments & desserts will be available to benefit the Wayne County Historical Society. The Boutique spans two floors, both of which are largely handicap accessible. Updates and additional information can be found at www.waynehistory.org/events.

The Wayne County Historical Society is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization located in the old Wayne County Jail and Sheriff’s Residence - now the Museum of Wayne County History. The organization, founded in 1946, is dedicated to preserving, sharing, and celebrating the rich history of Wayne County, New York.

For more information, contact the Museum of Wayne County History at (315) 946-4943, info@waynehistory.org, or visit www.waynehistory.org for Museum news and updates.