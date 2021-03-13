Hitting the Trail at Turtle Pond in Savannah

Trail Works, Inc. partnered with SOAR Clyde/Savannah/Galen for a brisk morning hike through the woods at Savannah’s Turtle Pond Trail on Saturday, March 6. This hidden gem is part of the 30-trail system Trail Works promotes within Wayne County.

Local resident and Trail Works Board member Gary Abbott provided a short history lesson of the area before the hike. He told some tall tales about the adjacent Tamarack Swamp, Crusoe Lake, and the Crusoe House, which served as Savannah’s first Post Office.

Hikers were then able to earn their winter hiking badge with the “Hit the Trail” app, or a Passport post rubbing using the Wegman’s “Hit the Trail” Passport book. Learn more about Trail Works, how to become a member, and their upcoming events at www.trailworks.org, or on the Trail Works Facebook page.