Holiday Festival at Wayne Masonic Lodge #416

On Saturday, November 21, 2020 Wayne Masonic Lodge #416 located at 1932 Ridge Road in Ontario will be host its annual Holiday Festival, featuring a Christmas village train display which will be setup all day, with trains and winter scenes. Enthusiasts will be well entertained.

Also part of the program will be a select number of holiday vendors with merchandise of a Christmas theme to offer to the public. The vendors will be setup from 9am until 3pm.

Santa is sending EMWEE the ELF to meet the children of the area who have letters for Santa. EMWEE will deliver these letters to the North Pole, Santa said he will respond to each one, and he will be at the Posts’ December 19th event to give each child an early gift, where there will be a Pancake Breakfast to go (or eat in).

Efforts to maintain social distancing practices will be implemented. Safety is important. Mask will be worn by all in the building.