Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
November 14th 2020, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 15
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 16
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 20
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
INTRODUCING THE DAILY: NEWS BREIFS, BREAKING STORIES & MORE. 

Holiday Festival at Wayne Masonic Lodge #416

by WayneTimes.com
November 14, 2020

On Saturday, November 21, 2020 Wayne Masonic Lodge #416 located at 1932 Ridge Road in Ontario will be host its annual Holiday Festival, featuring a Christmas village train display which will be setup all day, with trains and winter scenes. Enthusiasts will be well entertained.

Also part of the program will be a select number of holiday vendors with merchandise of a Christmas theme to offer to the public. The vendors will be setup from 9am until 3pm.

Santa is sending EMWEE the ELF to meet the children of the area who  have letters for Santa. EMWEE will deliver these letters to the North Pole, Santa said he will respond to each one, and he will be at the Posts’ December  19th event to give each child an early gift, where there will be a Pancake Breakfast to go (or eat in).

Efforts to maintain social distancing practices will be implemented. Safety is important. Mask will be worn by all in the building.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Birdsall, Felice “Fee”

WALWORTH/MACEDON:Peacefully passed away on November 6, 2020, at the age of 77. She was born to John and Felice DeRosa on April 13, 1943 in New York City.  Felice is survived by her husband of 53 years, Russell Birdsall Jr. When she received compliments on the length of her marriage, Felice would say the first 52 […]

Read More
Sincerbeaux, Joseph A.

SAVANNAH: Age 56, passed away on November 8th, 2020. He is survived by his fiancée, Londa Brazee; children, Stephanie (Terry) Lawrence, Todd (Cassandra) Sincerbeaux, Tasha Yonge, Troy Sincerbeaux and Katelyn (Jonathan Byroads) Sincerbeaux; grandchildren, Domonic Lawrence, Jared Lawrence, Blake Lawrence, Brooklyn Lawrence, Cierra Davis-Sincerbeaux, Connor Washburn, Trever Sincerbeaux and Nevaeh Sincerbeaux; siblings, Penny (Wade) Yonge, […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square