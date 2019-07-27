Holstein Dairy Bowl features outstanding local youth

By Alysha Kuhn

Wayne-Ontario Junior Holstein Club

The National Holstein Foundation Dairy Bowl, a premier event designed to test the knowledge of youth, took place at the Holstein Association USA Convention, June 26-27, 2019. A team from the Wayne-Ontario County Holstein Club represented New York. Before they even got to Appleton, they won their state competition in January. At the New York Holstein Convention, the team of Gabriella Taylor and George Andrew (captain) of Newark, Kailey and Alysha Kuhn of Marion went undefeated and beat another team from the Wayne-Ontario County Holstein Club in the state finals. They are coached by Rob Kuhn of Marion and Jonathan Taylor of Newark.

The National Holstein Dairy Bowl is one of the nation’s most challenging contests for dairy industry youth and it attracts young people from throughout the United States. Dairy Bowl provides an environment in which youth, ages 9 to 21, have an opportunity to test their knowledge of feeds and feeding, milk quality, herd health, udder health, breeding and genetics, marketing, dairy foods, calf raising and the Holstein breed.

The New York team from the Wayne-Ontario County Holstein Club competed in the Junior division and won their first four rounds in the winners’ bracket. In the finals of the double elimination tournament they faced Pennsylvania and won 85-30. With the win the team from New York was crowned the National Junior Dairy Bowl Champions. It was the first title for a New York Junior team at Nationals since 1991, and the first ever for any team from the Wayne-Ontario County Holstein Club.

Coach Jonathan Taylor acknowledged, “This group has really been working towards this for a few years now. They have been very dedicated and went to Appleton with one goal in mind. To see them excel at this level is incredible.”

The Dairy Bowl is held annually at the National Holstein Convention, which rotates location each year. The Holstein Foundation’s mission is to promote and support programs that develop leadership for the dairy industry. The Foundations programs are about the future-giving youth the tools they need to succeed. Educating and training dairy youth and young adults is critical to the future and stability of the dairy industry.