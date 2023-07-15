Holstein Foundation Dairy Bowl Contest features outstanding Youth

The National Holstein Foundation Dairy Bowl, a premier event designed to test the knowledge of youth, took place at the Holstein Association USA Convention, June 26 & 27.

Wayne-Ontario County Junior Holstein team members took first place in the Senior Bowl Competition. Memgber included: George Andrew, Gabriella Taylor, Elsie Donlick, and Annika Donlick.

The National Holstein Dairy Bowl is one of the nation’s most challenging contests for dairy industry youth and it attracts young people from throughout the United States. Dairy Bowl provides an environment in which youth, ages 9 to 21, have an opportunity to test their knowledge of feeds and feeding, milk quality, herd health, udder health, breeding and genetics, marketing, dairy foods, calf raising, and the Holstein breed.

“Congratulations to Coach Jonathan Taylor and the members of the Wayne-Ontario County Junior Holstein team for winning first place in the Senior Dairy Bowl competition. Held during Dairy Month at the National Holstein Convention in Lexington, Kentucky, the Senior Dairy Bowl is a serious and significant competition testing the knowledge of teams from across the United States. I am so proud and honored to recognize Gabriella Taylor, George Andrew Jr, Annika Donick and Elise Donlick for their stellar performance. These young adults continue to represent our area and New York State in such a positive manner. It is exciting to watch them pursue their goals and achieve success at such a high level. I wish them continued success with all of their future endeavors.” - Senator Pam Helming

“Congratulations to the Wayne-Ontario County Junior Holstein Championship Team for their win at the Senior Dairy Bowl Competition. Commonly referred to as the “Super Bowl of the Dairy World” this four-person team led by Coach Jonathan Taylor proved they are uniquely set up for a life in agriculture. Together they displayed top tier leadership, critical thinking, and communication skills as they represented our whole agricultural community against the best and the brightest from around the country. Again, congratulations to Captain Gabriella, George, Annika and Elsie on this great performance, we are all very proud of this accomplishment.” - Assemblyman Brian Manktelow

“I have participated in this contest for many years and have looked forward to this opportunity. Competing at such a high level is incredibly challenging, and I, as well as my teammates, have so much respect for all the other competitors. We understand the dedication, teamwork, leadership, and patience that this contest requires. We are so honored to be the winner of this year’s contest. I am so grateful to my teammates and our coach, Jonathan Taylor.” - Gabriella Taylor