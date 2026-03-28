Humane Society of Wayne County begins transition to new facility

After years of planning, advocating and fundraising, the Humane Society of Wayne County (HSWC) has finally begun moving in to their new building this week.

The newly constructed 10,000 square foot facility dwarfs their former 1700 square foot home which still stands adjacent to the new building.

Executive Director Mark Plyter and an army of employees, volunteers and moving crews were hard at work to get the new facility up and running so they can continue to process adoptions and take care of the many furry friends already housed at the organization.

According to HSWC, the building will offer modern, efficient space for both animals and caregivers.

HSWC’s "Raise the Woof" fundraising efforts alongside generous donations from local benefactors has made the new state-of-the-art building possible. However due to rising construction costs, the organization will still need to continue soliciting donations to bridge the gap.

Local businessman and philanthropist Tom Golisano has committed to donating a total of $1.5M towards the project over the next 4 years.

HSWC will have a formal ribbon cutting in the near future.

Learn more at waynehumane.org/.