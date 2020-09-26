Humane Society of Wayne County’s Annual Pasta Dinner

The Humane Society of Wayne County Annual Pasta Dinner will be held on Saturday, October 17. Dinners are $9.00 for adults, $5.00 for children under 12.

Pick up your tickets at the HSWC shelter, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY, 14489 or mail your check to that address for tickets-by-mail.

Due to the on-going pandemic, this year’s dinner will be take-out only and the White Elephant Sale portion of this event is cancelled.

It will still be as yummy and filling as ever and best of all, you’ll be helping support our shelter’s animals.

Tickets must be purchased in advance and will be available at the shelter through October 8. There will be no tickets available at the door. To make things even easier, tickets can also be obtained by mail - simply send your check payable to HSWC and let them know your dinner preference (with meat or vegetarian) and your tickets will be mailed to you.

All proceeds benefit the Humane Society of Wayne County. For more information visit www.hswaynepets.org, or call 315-946-3389.