Community
“Huzzah!” for the Twelfth Annual Jane Austen Ball
“MAGic” was in the air during a celebration of early 19th century British author Jane Austen at the Memorial Art Gallery’s (MAG) Cutler Union Ballroom on Sunday, April 29, 2018 in Rochester, NY for the twelfth annual Jane Austen Ball. The event was hosted by Country Dancers of Rochester (CDR) www.CDRochester.org and the Central and Western New York Region of the Jane Austen Society of North America www.JASNA.org. It is largest and most popular of the four English Country balls held by CDR each year.
Over eighty dancers and several observers enjoyed the elegance of this Jane Austen Ball celebrated in Regency period attire. Guests were from the Finger Lakes region of NY as well as PA, NJ and Canada. The Dance Mistress was Judi Rivkin of Ewing Township southwest of Princeton, NJ. Live music was performed by, “Serendipity.” Musicians were Barb Seppeler of Newark NY – Piano, Laurie Giroux Williams of Newark – Flute and Molly Jaynes Wilson of Rochester NY – Violin.
As was traditional during Jane Austen’s time, the afternoon’s dancing beganwith a stunning minuet performance of the Passapie de España by JosephineGaeffke of Brighton NY and Padraic Neville of Fairport NY. Neville commented, “Dancing the Passapiewith Josephine was wonderful, the hardest dance by far I’ve tried. The musicians kept the constant fast tempo with the clearly defined notes we needed.” Then all the dancers opened the ball with the
Grand March. Workshops in the weeks leading up to the ball enabled attendees to learn the seventeen additional dances with amusing names like the “Rakes of Rochester,” “Trip to Tunbridge” and “Mr Beveridge’s Maggot.”
Fancy Regency period attire wasadmired but not required. Dancers experienced the fun and energy commonly seen in Jane Austen film adaptations like Pride and Prejudice. Ball event coordinator Chris Cassidy thinks this Ball covers, “the three M’s: Movement, Music and Merriment.” About a dozen CDR organizers handled a silent auction, ticket sales, a raffle, sound, TV publicity, signage and printed program. The local region of the Jane Austen Society of North America subsidized the student tickets.
Dance Mistress Judi Rivkin was interviewed saying, “To me it’s all about community building and sharing with each other.” A few couples said, “I have never missed a Jane Austen Ball.” Another said, “I wouldn’t miss this for the world!” This unique dance and literary experience enriches the quality of life for the Finger Lakes region and beyond. #CDRocs
Submitted by Lisa C. Brown and David N. Boyer, Country Dancers of Rochester