“Huzzah!” for the Twelfth Annual Jane Austen Ball

“MAGic” was in the air during a celebration of early 19th century British author Jane Austen at the Memorial Art Gallery’s (MAG) Cutler Union Ballroom on Sunday, April 29, 2018 in Rochester, NY for the twelfth annual Jane Austen Ball. The event was hosted by Country Dancers of Rochester (CDR) www.CDRochester.org and the Central and Western New York Region of the Jane Austen Society of North America www.JASNA.org. It is largest and most popular of the four English Country balls held by CDR each year.

Over eighty dancers and several observers enjoyed the elegance of this Jane Austen Ball celebrated in Regency period attire. Guests were from the Finger Lakes region of NY as well as PA, NJ and Canada. The Dance Mistress was Judi Rivkin of Ewing Township southwest of Princeton, NJ. Live music was performed by, “Serendipity.” Musicians were Barb Seppeler of Newark NY – Piano, Laurie Giroux Williams of Newark – Flute and Molly Jaynes Wilson of Rochester NY – Violin.

As was traditional during Jane Austen’s time, the afternoon’s dancing beganwith a stunning minuet performance of the Passapie de España by JosephineGaeffke of Brighton NY and Padraic Neville of Fairport NY. Neville commented, “Dancing the Passapiewith Josephine was wonderful, the hardest dance by far I’ve tried. The musicians kept the constant fast tempo with the clearly defined notes we needed.” Then all the dancers opened the ball with the