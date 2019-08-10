It’s demolition derby time at the annual Wayne County Fair

The collisions will be nonstop with bone-crushing motorsports action in Palmyra, New York when JM Motorsport Productions invades the Wayne County Fair with four action-packed shows in August.

It begins Monday, August 12th at 8:00pm with Demolition Derby action, both passenger cars and Mini Vans.

Wednesday, August 14th (8:00pm) pivots to Championship Figure 8 Racing, with $500 going to the winner and $600 for second place.

Demolition Derby action resumes Thursday night, August 15th (8:00pm) with both regular cars as well as a Compact Demolition Derby qualifying heat.

The festivities conclude on Saturday, August 17th (7:00pm) with the Demolition Derby championship ($500 and championship trophy to the winner) as well as a Full Size Pick-Up Truck/SUV event.

Interested drivers from both near and far are always welcome to participate and be part of the action. For information on how you can be a part of the Demolition Derby, call JM Motorsport Productions at (716) 648-5100 or visit their website, www.jmderby.com

For grandstand ticket information call the Wayne County Fair at (315) 597-5372 or visit their website at www.waynecountyfair.org.