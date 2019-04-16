Community
It’s Spring in Wayne County: Drone Footage From Over Sodus Point [WATCH]
Our news partners at 13WHAM visited Sodus Point this morning and got some overhead shots of the outer lighthouse, beach and beyond.
Latest News
Newark Elementary School hosts Family Science Night
More than 88 Perkins, Lincoln and Kelley School families had fun learning about some of the marvels of science together...
Erie Canal Cleansweep returns to Lyons April 27
On Saturday morning, April 27, the Town of Lyons will join other communities across the state and participate in the...
Recent Obituaries
Harrington, Eliza
NORTH ROSE: Age 93, a resident of Sodus Health & Rehab, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019. Eliza was born...
Crane, Barbara Jean
SAVANNAH/PLANO TX: Barbara Jean Crane, 60, of Savannah, NY, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in Plano, TX. She...
Powell, Cassandra M. (Candi)
NORTH ROSE: Entered into rest with her beloved dogs, Boyd and Smudge; on April 12, 2019 at the age of...