JJ Newberry building in Lyons finds new life

The familiar pinkish facade in downtown Lyons that has seen its fair share of occupants over the years has found new tenants taking the helm.

The Mercantile at Newberry, located at 46 William Street in Lyons, officially opens on Monday and is the brainchild of Craig Fraser, owner of Evolve for The Home located just across the street.

A local resident for over 18 years, Craig and his team have crafted a unique experience inside the new shop. "We’re hoping to provide something useful for the town," Craig said, adding they expect to employe up to seven additional staff over the next few months.

Lorraine Dumas, who was preparing the final details behind the counter where the new cafe will serve light breakfast and lunch, says the new shop makes a "great sister store" for Evolve .

Hundreds of unique items adorn the floors and walls, inviting customers to browse and shop while waiting for their lattes and pastries.

Locally brewed Imprint Coffee will be featured alongside a selection of baked goods and light faire.

With their two large stores, Evolve and Newberry Mercantile are trying to make Lyons a shopping destination once again. "We want people to spend the day exploring," Craig said.

More info can be found on their Facebook page Evolve for the Home.