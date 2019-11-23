Powered by Dark Sky
September 9th 2020, Wednesday
Kickstart Wayne County awards $40,000 prize in pitch competition

by WayneTimes.com
November 23, 2019

Earlier this year, Wayne County Economic Development announced a new initiative aimed at encouraging businesses to grow and expand locally.

Dubbed Kickstart Wayne County, the program promised to award a $40,000 prize to the winner of a Shark-Tank-Style pitch competition. This past Wednesday evening, 10 finalists were invited to make their case for the potentially game-changing small business funding.

From existing businesses to brand new endeavours, local entrepreneurs pitched everything from hot sauce to heating pellets.

Judges, who included local business professionals and small business experts, asked questions of each presenter. Many were focused on both short and long-term impact on the local economy, with a focus on adding jobs or revenue to the Wayne County tax base.

After hearing the pitches and analyzing each businesses potential, judges selected David Murphy, a Newark resident, as the inaugural winner for his product Load Alone.

After suffering a motorcycle accident, Murphy, a funeral director by trade, found himself in need of a little extra help on the job.

Murphy, pointing out that “necessity is the mother of invention,” came up with a unique device that allows one person to load a casket, a job previously very difficult to do alone.

The new product has already been selling and Murphy indicated the funds would go toward expanding sales, with manufacturing of the product remaining local.

Brian Pincelli, Director of Wayne County Economic Development, emceed the event, which the organization hopes to continue in years to come.

The competition was sponsored in part by Lyons National Bank, Harris Beach and EFPR Group.

