Legion Riders of Williamson provide food for annual distribution

Twenty six eligible veteran households in Wayne County received Christmas food boxes on Saturday, December 16th. The Legion Riders of the Williamson American Legion Post 394 operated their annual food box program with the effort, hard work and dedication of volunteers from several organizations, including the Boy Scouts, Ontario Rod and Gun Club, Clear Path for Veterans, and others. Fifty two food boxes were packed by the staff and management of Breen’s Shop ‘n Save in Williamson. Along with these food boxes, were delivered Christmas stockings full of gifts. On December 23rd a second delivery, this one of toys donated by the Blue Star Mothers, will be made to veteran households with children.

In addition to the food boxes, which are delivered five times each year (Easter, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas), the Legion Riders provide short-term emergency support to veterans in need when this support is not available from any other source. Eligibility for food boxes or emergency support is income based.

Contact the American Legion Riders at Post Office Box 618, Williamson, New York 14589 to inquire about eligibility for food boxes, emergency support or to make a donation.