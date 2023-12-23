Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
December 23rd 2023, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • MON 25
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 27
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 28
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 29
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 30
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Legion Riders of Williamson provide food for annual distribution

by WayneTimes.com
December 23, 2023

Twenty six eligible veteran households in Wayne County received Christmas food boxes on Saturday, December 16th. The Legion Riders of the Williamson American Legion Post 394 operated their annual food box program with the effort, hard work and dedication of volunteers from several organizations, including the Boy Scouts, Ontario Rod and Gun Club, Clear Path for Veterans, and others. Fifty two food boxes were packed by the staff and management of Breen’s Shop ‘n Save in Williamson. Along with these food boxes, were delivered Christmas stockings full of gifts. On December 23rd a second delivery, this one of toys donated by the Blue Star Mothers, will be made to veteran households with children.

In addition to the food boxes, which are delivered five times each year (Easter, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas), the Legion Riders provide short-term emergency support to veterans in need when this support is not available from any other source. Eligibility for food boxes or emergency support is income based.         

Contact the American Legion Riders at Post Office Box 618, Williamson, New York 14589 to inquire about eligibility for food boxes, emergency support or to make a donation.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Gulick, Frank H. 

WILLIAMSON: Passed away on December 20, 2023 at the age of 71.  Predeceased by his wife, Deanna; parents,  Frank & Beryl; sister, Ester Bussey. He is survived by his sisters, Laura Bushey, Helen (Vern) Pratt, & Arlene Poormon; children, Frank Jr., Annette, Nick, Michael, Lynn & Lori; close friend, Mario Formicola; many grandchildren, nieces & […]

Read More
Heberle, Beverly A.

ONTARIO: Beverly died on December 6, 2023 at age 94. Survived by her Daughter Judy Moore of CA.; Sons, Stephen (Laurie) Heberle, Timothy (Rhonda) Heberle both of Florida; 4 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren. A Mass will be offered, 10AM Saturday, January 6, 2024, at Holy Trinity Church, 1460 Ridge Rd., Webster, NY 14580. Her committal […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square