Lincoln School hosts annual Valentine’s Ball

The highly-anticipated annual Lincoln School Valentine’s Ball held February 10 was another great event this year that 115 students, their families and friends attended.

Pre-K through second grade girls and boys – many dressed up in fancy, semi-formal attire – and their Moms, Dads, siblings and other extended family members came out on the unseasonably warm winter night to the school for the wonderful, fun-filled event.

Always lovely and thoughtfully planned to make it extra-special, the Valentine’s Ball centered around the decorated gymnasium where tables were set up for craft making and upbeat music for dancing.

Lincoln social worker Rebecca Adams and her intern, Savannah Berry created the playlist for dancing and served as DJs.

Also this year, there was the very popular family photo station. Photography services were provided and donated by Tiffany Hayes, Pixture It Photography of Newark.

Students and their families also enjoyed making Valentine-related crafts in a classroom and in the Pre-K and Kindergarten hallway. In honor of retired Pre-K teacher Stephanie Joyce, who came up with the Valentine’s Ball idea several years ago, attendees could make Valentine cards that were delivered to Newark Manor and The Terrace and Emmanuel Methodist Church.

Pizza, milk or water and colorful Valentine cookies were served by Penny Atwell and Tameika Wynn, assisted by Newark High School volunteers Sadie Miller, Arianna Blount and Alanna Blount at the “Sweetheart Dinner” in the cafeteria.

There was no cost to anyone attending the event for anything.

The cost of the entire event was underwritten by the PTA. Upstate Farms donated milk. Reds Wagon Catering at Newark High School made Valentine cookies. BB’s Pizzeria provided the pizza and Nana’s Restaurant and Catering, provided Valentine’s cookies. Both were purchased from the Newark businesses at a discount.

At the end of the evening, children were given decorate-your-own cookie kits provided by the PTA.

Shuttle bus service was provided by the school district from nearby Newark-Wayne Community Hospital where many people parked their vehicles. The hospital also provided coat racks for the event.

Lincoln School Principal Kari Hamelinck thanked everyone who helped make the event extra special.

“We were assisted by many staff and PTA families as well as NHS volunteers.

Staff volunteers who helped set up Feb. 9th and or at the event included: Rebecca Adams, Savannah Berry, Elaine Erb, Amanda Richwalder, Jasmine Bueso, Rebecca Herko, Eileen Hill, Lisa Williams, Jami Weaver, Penny Atwell, Tameika Wynn, Stephanie Martin, Jenna Masten, Robert Mosteiro, Kirk Shaner and Freddi Quinones-Vellon. PTA families included: The Sweets, The Weigands, The Buischs and The Wirths. Student volunteers were Allie Meyers, Kloie Sergeant, Alanna Blount, Marcel Gonzalez, Arianna Blount, Sadie Miller, Kylie Gravino, Peyton Sandore, Hunter Hixson, Zoey Richwalder, Elizabeth Hamelinck, Anna Hamelinck, Ava Erb and Emma Warrington.

"We look forward to this event every year and this year did not disappoint,” Hamelinck said. “We had a great turn out; families enjoyed the crafts and time together at the event. I am grateful to the families, staff, and community members that helped us put on this event. We are already brainstorming ideas for next year's Valentine’s Ball."